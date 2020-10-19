Owasso area gets new food delivery service, Eats 2 Go, focused on local-only restaurants

Deborah Costello is helping to keep hungry locals fed while benefiting area restaurants.
She recently brought a new food delivery company, Eats 2 Go, to her hometown of Owasso amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Costello, a retired U.S. Public Health Service commander and dentist of over 20 years, is an active member of the community, and wanted to give back by introducing her fellow Owassons to a service that appealed to their appetites.
“It’s an online restaurant platform so that people can access their favorite restaurants or food from their phone or their laptop, place their order to go takeout or to have it delivered,” said Costello, who decided to branch outside the medical field to try something new.
What makes Eats 2 Go different from other similar online services, however, is that it focuses solely on local establishments rather than national chains.
“Because the restaurants are hurting, especially the mom-and-pops … it’s given an opportunity to promote them, to market them,” Costello said, “and you’re in there building a relationship with those people and encouraging your friends and family to eat local.”
She teamed up with a longtime friend and colleague — Tulsa business coach and leader Margo Bush, who started Eats 2 Go with another partner earlier this year out of Lake Charles, Louisiana — to debut the software-driven platform in Owasso.
The two businesswomen initially collaborated as part of Bush’s consulting company, Don’t Do Business Alone, about two years ago, and have been working together ever since to develop Eats 2 Go for northeast Oklahoma.
“Every day, I have people that pitch me … to work with them in business, so I stay pretty close to the ones that I feel are, first of all, profitable in the market and that people are looking for,” Bush said. “Eats 2 Go was one of those because of … the demand for delivery.”
Since launching on Sept. 25, Eats 2 Go has partnered with seven Owasso-area restaurants, including Emersumnice Brewery, Trails End BBQ & Grill, Hapa Japanese Cuisine, Apple Barrel Café, Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili, Mom’s Diner and Don Julio Mexican Grill, with several others possibly in the works.
Owasso marks the second location to host the Eats 2 Go service outside the Lake Charles region, which also includes Collinsville, Sperry, Skiatook and Claremore — key areas that are capitalizing on food delivery during the pandemic, Bush said.
“Through COVID, it was extremely successful,” she said. “Delivery service in and of itself is not going to go anywhere, it’s just going to get more important … it’s just going to get bigger.”
Costello, who also served on the board at Arubah Community Clinic in Collinsville, said she’s excited to see her newfound venture continue to expand across the surrounding area, particularly in Owasso’s northernmost neighboring city.
“It’s an opportunity to serve,” Costello said. “We’re helping the small business owners grow, and building trust and loyalty within the community to know that they’re going to get good customer service.”
Bush added, “It’s focused on local. ‘Love local, support local, eat local’: That is our driving force, is that we want to support those local, mom-and-pop restaurants."
More information about Eats 2 Go can be found at eats2go.com.
