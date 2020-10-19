Owasso area gets new food delivery service, Eats 2 Go, focused on local-only restaurants

The two businesswomen initially collaborated as part of Bush’s consulting company, Don’t Do Business Alone, about two years ago, and have been working together ever since to develop Eats 2 Go for northeast Oklahoma.

“Every day, I have people that pitch me … to work with them in business, so I stay pretty close to the ones that I feel are, first of all, profitable in the market and that people are looking for,” Bush said. “Eats 2 Go was one of those because of … the demand for delivery.”

Since launching on Sept. 25, Eats 2 Go has partnered with seven Owasso-area restaurants, including Emersumnice Brewery, Trails End BBQ & Grill, Hapa Japanese Cuisine, Apple Barrel Café, Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili, Mom’s Diner and Don Julio Mexican Grill, with several others possibly in the works.

Owasso marks the second location to host the Eats 2 Go service outside the Lake Charles region, which also includes Collinsville, Sperry, Skiatook and Claremore — key areas that are capitalizing on food delivery during the pandemic, Bush said.

“Through COVID, it was extremely successful,” she said. “Delivery service in and of itself is not going to go anywhere, it’s just going to get more important … it’s just going to get bigger.”