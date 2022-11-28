Owasso alumni reflect on running in 2022 NYC Marathon: ‘It’s just an amazing accomplishment’

Owasso was well represented at the 2022 New York City Marathon earlier this month.

Four Owasso High School alumni — Jenna and Garrett Hack (2009) and Emily and Jordan Permaul (2014) — joined nearly 50,000 runners from over 130 countries to participate in the annual event on Nov. 6.

The close-knit athletic quad completed the 26.2-mile course through five boroughs of the Big Apple just above 13 hours collectively.

“Finishing the marathon was empowering,” said Jenna, who crossed the finish line with Garrett around the 7-hour mark. “You are able to push your body passed what you feel your normal limits are.”

Emily, who finished with Jordan about an hour earlier, added, “It’s just an amazing accomplishment because when you’re running, it’s just you and your own mind, so you’re battling yourself the whole way.”

The Hacks, residents of Bartlesville, took to the track for the first time, while the Permauls, who now reside in Seattle, Washington, returned for their second year.

Both couples teamed up months in advance to train for the big race, which stretches from the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in Staten Island into Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx before ending in Central Park.

“We had to go through the physical pain and endurance,” Garrett said of his training with Jenna. “When we got to the marathon day and we stuck together and ran it out together … it just kind of strengthened our relationship.”

Jordan added,” Crossing the finish line in Central Park is a surreal moment. There’s something to be said … when months of hard work and dedication culminate into the result of finishing the world’s largest marathon.”

The four former Ram student-athletes, taking inspiration from their shared track and field experiences, brought home completion medals representing their high school alma mater.

What’s more, they ran for a nonprofit team, Restore NYC, dedicated to helping make freedom real for survivors of trafficking across the United States. In all, they raised about $12,000 for the nationwide cause.

“Our roots are still deep in the community of Owasso,” Emily said, “and I think because of that, we were able to not only successfully run it and know that we had the town cheering us on, but also we were successfully able to meet our goals for raising money.”

Jordan added, “Not only is it intrinsically rewarding, but it also feels great to be able to finish it for the friends and family who helped us fundraise to get there.”

The Hacks echoed the Permaul’s sentiments about their experiences running in this year’s marathon.

“You’re a lot stronger than you think you are. I got into a lot better shape,” Garett said. “It was just really cool to go out there and just get support from your hometown.”

Jenna added, “Being able to complete it alongside my husband … as well as Emily and Jordan was really special experience. Feeling their support and the support of all the New York spectators is something I will never forget.”