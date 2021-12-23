Owasso ag teacher Scott Nemecek receives NAAE Outstanding Service Citation award

Owasso High School teacher Scott Nemecek is one of six individuals nationwide who received the 2021 National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Service Citation award, presented during the 2021 NAAE Convention in New Orleans.

The NAAE Outstanding Service Citation award, sponsored by Goodheart-Willcox, recognizes individuals who have given extraordinary effort to serve NAAE as well as their state agricultural education professional development organization.

Nemecek has worked as an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor for over 35 years at OHS, during which time he has served in various leadership roles at the local, state and national level.

In Owasso, he has worked with students to foster a love of both agriculture and the FFA. The chapter has consistently ranked high within its state and national competitive events, including the National Chapter Award, various career and leadership development events, FFA degrees and awards and livestock exhibition shows.