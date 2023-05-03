Oklahoma Central Credit Union is bringing financial literacy education to over 4,000 students and residents in several Oklahoma counties.

Students at 20 schools, including one in Owasso, will have free access to Banzai, an online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from their home or classroom.

The Owasso 8th Grade Center is one of the sponsored schools that is set to use the program. The FACS (Family and Consumer Science) teacher will use the curriculum during the 2023-24 school year.

Through the Banzai online courses, students learn to manage a budget, save for a goal and deal with unexpected financial pitfalls. Teachers are able to easily monitor and grade student progress remotely. Other resources, which include articles, calculators and coaching sessions, explain everything from the basics of filing taxes to how health insurance works.

“Thanks to Oklahoma Central Credit Union, area students will now have access to a wide array of courses and resources designed to help prepare them for our increasingly complex world,” Banzai co-founder Morgan Vandagriff said.

Teachers interested in using Banzai can visit oklahomacentral.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.