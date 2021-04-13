Owasso 6GC’s Kira Kelsey receives 2021 State Superintendent’s Award for Arts Excellence

Kira Kelsey’s passion for education has led her to garner statewide acclaim.

Kelsey, who serves as the principal at the Owasso 6th Grade Center, was recently named an administrator recipient of the 2021 State Superintendent’s Award for Arts Excellence.

Each year, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister collaborates with the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education and the Oklahoma Masonic Fraternity to recognize school officials in the state who have demonstrated fine arts leadership in their communities.

Kelsey joins Jenks Public Schools Superintendent Stacey Butterfield in receiving the administrator award, along with teacher honorees Juan Iglesias, dance educator at Santa Fe South Charter Schools, and Kristy Patterson, visual art educator at Guymon Public Schools.

“Congratulations on this well-deserved honor, Mrs. Kelsey!” Owasso Public Schools said in a Facebook post after surprising the longtime 6GC educator with the good news on Tuesday.

In addition to honoring Kelsey, the state also recognized four Owasso students for their talents encompassing band, dance, drama/theater, instrumental music, piano, visual arts and vocal music.