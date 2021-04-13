Owasso 6GC’s Kira Kelsey receives 2021 State Superintendent’s Award for Arts Excellence

Kira Kelsey’s passion for education has led her to garner statewide acclaim.
Kelsey, who serves as the principal at the Owasso 6th Grade Center, was recently named an administrator recipient of the 2021 State Superintendent’s Award for Arts Excellence.
Each year, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister collaborates with the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education and the Oklahoma Masonic Fraternity to recognize school officials in the state who have demonstrated fine arts leadership in their communities.
Kelsey joins Jenks Public Schools Superintendent Stacey Butterfield in receiving the administrator award, along with teacher honorees Juan Iglesias, dance educator at Santa Fe South Charter Schools, and Kristy Patterson, visual art educator at Guymon Public Schools.
“Congratulations on this well-deserved honor, Mrs. Kelsey!” Owasso Public Schools said in a Facebook post after surprising the longtime 6GC educator with the good news on Tuesday.
In addition to honoring Kelsey, the state also recognized four Owasso students for their talents encompassing band, dance, drama/theater, instrumental music, piano, visual arts and vocal music.
Anthony Cammuso, Aaron Gowin and Paige Smith received the Award for Arts Excellence in instrumental music, along with Rebekah Holland in vocal music. Emma Carolyn Nolte, a Collinsville student, joined Holland in the same category.
“The award brings the disciplines of music, dance, theater and visual arts together, showing these recipients that their hard work, passion, creativity and expression are valued components of our communities and culture,” Dr. Isolate DeAlmeida, chair of OAAE, said in a news release.
Hofmeister added, “By studying and pursuing the arts, these students are equipping themselves with a well-rounded education needed in this fast-paced world of technological advances and innovation. Student creativity will be an integral part of Oklahoma’s creative growth.”
The 31st annual awards event, hosted by the Oklahoma Alliance of the Arts, Oklahoma State Department of Education and Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma, will be held as a virtual ceremony in May 2021.