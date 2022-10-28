Overcoming the odds: Owasso woman uses hearing-loss journey to pursue career as audiologist

Owasson Jessica Johnson is continuing to overcome the odds.

Born with microtia in her right ear, Johnson underwent nine plastic and reconstructive surgeries between the ages of five and 10 to help rebuild her outer, middle and inner ear canals.

Even after the surgeries and wearing hearing aids for more than 10 years, she was unable to achieve a normal range of hearing, leaving her unable to communicate confidently with her friends and feeling overwhelmed in social situations.

Inspired by her own journey, Johnson decided to pursue her Doctorate of Audiology at the University of Kansas Medical Center after studying Communication Sciences and Disorders as an undergraduate.

“The adversities I’ve faced sparked my passion for the field of audiology,” Johnson said.

Before graduating in May 2021, she received her own life-changing Cochlear Osia System, an active bone conduction hearing implant for people with conductive or mixed hearing losses and single-sided deafness.

Now, Johnson has embarked on her own career as an audiologist at Tulsa-based American Hearing & Audiology, dedicating her life to helping others reconnect to sound since March 2022.

“An important characteristic that many valuable audiologists and healthcare practitioners share is the ability to sympathize with their patients,” she said. “I can not only sympathize but empathize with my patients and their communication struggles.”

Additionally, Johnson can participate in group activities and communicate clearly with her patients without feeling exhausted thanks to the Cochlear Osia System.

“Being able to reconnect with family and friends in social environments has increased my overall mental and physical health,” she said. “Before, I always feared I’d say something that didn’t make sense or disrupt conversations because I couldn’t follow what was going on. I’m less fearful and more confident communicating with new and old friends now.”

Johnson also serves as a mentor for other hearing implant candidates, and traveled to Guatemala in June 2019 as a volunteer audiologist working to assist those receiving hearing devices in Central America.