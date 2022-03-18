 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Over two dozen Owasso students showcase work at Philbrook Museum of Art’s ‘BIG Show’

Over two dozen Owasso art students are showcasing their skills outside the walls of their hometown community.

Their work is being featured at the Philbrook Museum of Art as part of a new exhibit — “The BIG Show: Work by Young Artists” — highlighting the creativity of young people across Tulsa and Oklahoma.

With drawings, paintings, sculptures and more by artists ages 4-18, the exhibition, on display through May 8, presents a diverse group of work, all 12-by-12 inches (or less) in size.

Owasso students participating in this year’s program include: Aidan Green, Alice Bedale, Annabeth Turman, Cierra Rizzatto, DeShawn Atkison, Dominik Valouch, Elliot Shipley, Gabrielle Ortiz, Kadence Morris, Kaitlyn Judd, Kaydan Rogers, Kloey Goodwin, Lara Fernandez, Lilyan Morlock, Maggie Snap, Mazzie Demkowich, Moon Parnell, Nathan Bates, Obrieann Gniech, Pamela Kenworthy, Raiden Ace Cooper, Rayce Gowan, Sydney King, Trinity Conception and Uleesia Vue

