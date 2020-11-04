Over 17,600 Owasso, Collinsville residents cast their vote Tuesday, favor Trump by wide margin

A large number of voters turned up at the polls in Owasso and Collinsville for Tuesday’s general election.

Nearly 13,000 Owassons cast their ballots at a dozen precincts across Tulsa County, while more than 4,600 Collinsville residents showed up at four precincts, according to unofficial results by the Tulsa County Election Board.

In Owasso, 9,780 residents (75%) voted for President Donald Trump, and 2,810 (22%) gave former Vice President Joe Biden the nod, results show. Likewise, 3,717 Collinsville voters (80%) gave Trump the greenlight, while 825 (17%) favored Biden.

Oklahoma’s incumbent legislators, including Congressman Kevin Hern and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, were also reelected by wide margins, thanks in part to Owasso and Collinsville residents, who collectively chose Hern with 12,668 votes and Inhofe with 13,821 votes.

Both state questions — SQ 805, a proposed criminal justice reform aimed at reducing Oklahoma’s incarceration rates, and SQ 814, a move by legislators to use some of the state’s settlement from big tobacco for Medicaid expenses — received failing marks by locals, with 16,950 (67%) of Owasso votes cast against both, and 6,242 (70%) of Collinsville votes reflecting the same.

Voter turnout in Owasso was slightly down this year compared to the 2016 general election, with a little over 400 fewer ballots cast. Collinsville, however, saw a large uptick in numbers, with over 3,100 additional votes tallied from that of four years ago.

