OVAC Thrive Grants now available for Owasso artists looking to expand their creative reach

Owasso artists looking to expand their creative reach are now in luck, thanks to the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition.

The OVAC recently announced its release of Thrive Grants, a new program for artists that celebrates innovation and exploration in the visual arts in Oklahoma.

Thrive Grants will fund 12 artist-led, collaborative projects from across the state through grants of $5,000 each. The funded projects must culminate in a public-facing program such as an exhibition, performance, screening or other publicly accessible outcome.

Several Owasso students and residents have collaborated with the OVAC in the past, showcasing their skills at events such as the organization’s 12x12 Art Fundraiser and Oklahoma Art Crawl.

Thrive Grants is funded by and in partnership with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts through its Regional Regranting Program.

“It truly is an honor for OVAC to be asked to join the highly esteemed Regional Regranting program,” said Executive Director Krystle Kaye. “We are thrilled to be a part of this network of 14 organizations across the country and to be able to direct these funds to Oklahoma artists to help them realize new creative projects.”