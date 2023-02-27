Several Eagle Scouts from Owasso and Collinsville were honored at the 2023 Indian Nations Council banquet on Saturday, Feb. 25.
They all hailed from six local troops of the Will Rogers District and walked the stage to be recognized as recipients of the Class of 2022.
“We’re so proud of our Eagle Scouts,” said Rose Damilao-Miles, event chair and Troop 80 volunteer. “I’ve known most of the Eagle Scouts since they were Cub Scouts. Their commitment, dedication, hard work and service to our community show outstanding leadership.”
Damilao-Miles, of Owasso, received the Distinguished Commissioner Award. She was accompanied by Olivia Edgington, also of Owasso, who received both the Venturing Leadership Award and the Venturing Summit Award.
They were both presented with their respective accolades before the following Scouts from Owasso and Collinsville were lauded for their efforts in front of their friends and families: