Out-of-state company purchases two multifamily properties in Owasso, another in Tulsa

A Kirkland, Washington-based company recently purchased three multifamily communities in the Tulsa area.

Weidner Apartment Homes bought 71 at Tulsa Hills Apartments (7224 S. Elwood Ave.). It also purchased two Owasso properties: 98 Apartments (12700 E. 100th St. N.) and Legacy East Apartments (12650 E. 100th St. N.).

Weidner declined to release the purchase prices.

71 at Tulsa Hills was built in 2017 and has 341 units and 552 parking spaces. Because of their proximity, 98 Apartments (336 units) and Legacy East (20 units) will be absorbed into one operation that will take on the former's name.

Weidner now has five properties in the Tulsa area, 21 in Oklahoma. It also owns real estate in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Canada.

