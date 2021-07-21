OSU to host public forum in Collinsville Aug. 3 to assess community’s needs, concerns

Collinsville residents are invited to attend an upcoming forum sponsored by Oklahoma State University Extension and the Center for Public Life.

Four community meetings are planned for Tulsa County — including one virtual, two in Tulsa and another at the Veterans Community Center in Collinsville on Tuesday, Aug. 3 — to help residents identify their community’s needs and priorities.

“Through these forums, we hope to engage people who are new to Extension, as well as those who may be familiar, in a conversation about local concerns,” said Damona Doye, OSU Extension associate vice president.

The first set of forums, held July 27-Aug. 10, is aimed at identifying citizens’ needs, and a second session in October in each of the venues will focus on discussing appropriate actions that could be taken to help meet those needs.

“We look forward to engaging with the community to better understand local needs and how OSU Extension might best serve our stakeholders in Tulsa County,” Doye said.

For additional registration information, contact the Tulsa County OSU Extension office, 918-746-3715 or via email.