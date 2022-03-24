OSSBA gathers public input for Owasso Public Schools’ superintendent search

The Owasso Public Schools Board of Education is continuing its search for the next district superintendent.

The board recently partnered with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, which led a public focus group at the Dale C. Johnson Education Service Center on Tuesday.

“It’s really a good effort on the board’s part to help educate everyone in the community about what this process looks like, and where we are and where we’re hoping to go in that,” OSSBA’s Stephanie Hyder told attendees.

The Oklahoma City-based company is seeking to fill OPS’s superintendent seat, formerly occupied by Amy Fichtner, who resigned in November after three years at the request for a change in leadership from board members. Margaret Coates is currently serving the role in the interim.

Hyder, director of Strategic Initiatives and Executive Search Services at OSSBA, shared the organization’s efforts in the superintendent search process, and gathered feedback about the characteristics and experience it should seek in the district’s next leader.

Hannah Colbey, whose second grade student attends Barnes Elementary, for example, showed up at Tuesday’s forum and told the Owasso Reporter she hopes to see the OSSBA find someone who has a passion for serving the local student body.

“The biggest quality for me is having a heart for children, having a superintendent that puts our children first academically, to be able to set them up for success,” Colbey said. “At the end of the day, I want that superintendent to care about my child and the other children in Owasso, and nobody fall behind.”

Alisa Bell, who has a senior at Owasso High School, added that she should would like to see the spot filled by someone who prioritizes diversity, commenting, “Owasso has been good to me, been good to my children, but there are concerns for students of color.”

When asked what characteristics the next superintendent should hold, Bell replied, “That they are a consensus builder; that they are self-aware and willing to work for all students; that they’re not afraid to have the tough discussions as it relates to diversity; that they understand issues with the school system on both the state and federal level; and that they come in ready and prepared to work for everyone.”

Hyder held several other closed forums throughout the day with city officials, small businesses and school staff, which lent to discussions regarding the district’s strengths, ongoing challenges and future opportunities as OSSBA carries out its search.

The organization also conducted an online survey over the last several weeks that allowed users to provide anonymous feedback on their desired qualities and characteristics of OPS’s next superintendent. Hyder said she received over 1,400 responses to the questions.

“Everyone has been very, very positive about the district,” she said, “I’m already seeing some themes emerge from the conversations that we’ve had, and those will become the things that will really … help us get down to just the important business of the school and the things that you all (citizens) think are important as we work through that interview process.”

The results of both the in-person forums and online survey will go toward shaping the interview questions of the next superintendent, further informing Owasso board members of important information and preparing the new hire for their position.

Hyder said she will hold an application review process with the board in the coming weeks, and expects to fill the superintendent seat by the beginning of April.

