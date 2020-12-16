OPS unveils new live virtual learning option, sees uptick in enrollment numbers

Owasso Public Schools is seeing a slight uptick in virtual enrollment numbers for the second semester — up nearly 4% since the start of its second nine-week period on Oct. 21 — following the announcement of a new distance learning option for high schoolers.

The district this month unveiled OHS Live, which combines traditional classroom instruction with home-based learning to give students a more blended approach to education while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

OHS Live is offered to those freshmen through seniors interested in a third learning alternative outside of face-to-face instruction and OPS’ virtual Edgenuity platform.

“While both of these modes are effective and great fits for various students, we have come to realize that some students would benefit from an additional option,” OHS Principal Mark Officer said in a letter to parents. “It is my desire that we constantly seek to improve how we serve students each day.”