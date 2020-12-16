OPS unveils new live virtual learning option, sees uptick in enrollment numbers

Owasso Public Schools is seeing a slight uptick in virtual enrollment numbers for the second semester — up nearly 4% since the start of its second nine-week period on Oct. 21 — following the announcement of a new distance learning option for high schoolers.
The district this month unveiled OHS Live, which combines traditional classroom instruction with home-based learning to give students a more blended approach to education while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
OHS Live is offered to those freshmen through seniors interested in a third learning alternative outside of face-to-face instruction and OPS’ virtual Edgenuity platform.
“While both of these modes are effective and great fits for various students, we have come to realize that some students would benefit from an additional option,” OHS Principal Mark Officer said in a letter to parents. “It is my desire that we constantly seek to improve how we serve students each day.”
Through OHS Live, students will watch their teachers deliver live, real-time lessons via Google Meet every class period, just like they would in the classroom; whereas, Edgenuity allows students to access the curriculum and work independently without a livestream.
So far, 366 students have enrolled in OHS Live. An additional 540 elementary students are registered in Acellus and 940 high schoolers in Edgenuity — rounding out OPS’ total enrollment for virtual learning at 1,846 students, or just over 20% of the district’s student population.
OPS has continued to see a slight but steady increase in its virtual enrollment numbers since transitioning to online courses at the start of the 2020-21 school year due to complications related to the coronavirus.
“School is still continuing, we are still doing what we can in our schools for our students, and it’s at no small feat to what we’ve been going through,” said Assistant Superintendent Margaret Coates at a recent school board meeting. “I’m really proud to hear that.”
More information about OHS Live can be found here.
