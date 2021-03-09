OPS to receive shipment of 4,000 KN95 masks from OK Dept. of Education

The Oklahoma Department of Education on Monday announced that every public school in Oklahoma will receive four KN95 masks for each teacher and staff member.

These shipments, provided by an anonymous donor, come at a time when the vast majority of school districts are hosting in-person learning amid a statewide drop in COVID-19 cases.

“Masks are important in our arsenal of successful COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “We are extremely grateful to this donor for prioritizing our hard-working school personnel who have been on the frontlines of this pandemic.”

Owasso Public Schools expects to receive about 4,000 masks out of the more than 600,000 distributed statewide, said Jordan Korphage, director of communications at OPS.

“We are grateful for this gift and thankful to the anonymous donor who was willing to support students and school staff members throughout the state,” Korphage said. “We will continue to be good stewards of the resources in our district in order to best meet the needs of Owasso students and educators.”