OPS to lift mask mandate going into summer school, 2021-22 school year

Owasso Public Schools has provided a framework for its mask policy going into summer school and the 2021-22 school year.
Students and staff have been required to wear protective face coverings and adhere to strict sanitation and social-distancing guidelines since the start of in-person classes in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner at a school board meeting on Monday said the same policy will remain in effect through the end of the month.
“As we finish the school year, staff and students have done and incredible job collaborating in an effort to minimize COVID’s affect,” Fichtner said. “With less than a dozen days of school remaining, we asked our students and staff to wear masks until the end of the school year.”
She explained, however, that the mask mandate will be lifted for students and staff entering summer school, starting on June 7, leaving the choice to wear one in the classroom at their own discretion. Masks will also be optional for those assigned to bus routes.
“When we say masks will be optional, we do say so because we anticipate some employees, some students and some guests in our district will want to continue wearing masks,” Fichtner said.
No masks are currently required during recess and outside activities and sports, which OPS will continue to uphold; however, the district will still adhere to guidelines set at external collegiate and athletic venues when traveling to those events.
Going into the 2021-22 school year, OPS plans to steer away from a full mask mandate. It also plans to continue hosting in-person learning, while still providing a virtual curriculum.
“Our hope is that circumstances surrounding COVID allow us to continue the practice of masks being optional,” Fichtner said. “Our school district will be creating class sizes and hiring ample teachers to accommodate all Owasso students in an in-person learning environment.”
Fichtner applauded the efforts of her administration and board members at Monday’s meeting in the aftermath of ongoing challenges caused by a year-long pandemic.
“I’m exceptionally grateful for school being in session, finishing the year strong and having student activities, launching into a week of graduation Class of 2021 festivities and simply celebrating students’ learning.”