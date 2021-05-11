OPS to lift mask mandate going into summer school, 2021-22 school year

Owasso Public Schools has provided a framework for its mask policy going into summer school and the 2021-22 school year.

Students and staff have been required to wear protective face coverings and adhere to strict sanitation and social-distancing guidelines since the start of in-person classes in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner at a school board meeting on Monday said the same policy will remain in effect through the end of the month.

“As we finish the school year, staff and students have done and incredible job collaborating in an effort to minimize COVID’s affect,” Fichtner said. “With less than a dozen days of school remaining, we asked our students and staff to wear masks until the end of the school year.”

She explained, however, that the mask mandate will be lifted for students and staff entering summer school, starting on June 7, leaving the choice to wear one in the classroom at their own discretion. Masks will also be optional for those assigned to bus routes.

“When we say masks will be optional, we do say so because we anticipate some employees, some students and some guests in our district will want to continue wearing masks,” Fichtner said.