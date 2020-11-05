OPS superintendent credits collaboration, preparation to overcoming recent challenges

This year has provided an opportunity for staff at Owasso Public Schools to learn and grow together.

That’s what Superintendent Amy Fichtner told attendees at Owasso Chamber’s monthly luncheon on Wednesday.

She spent her time as the event’s keynote attributing three key points — powerful collaboration, purposeful learning and prepared students — in helping the district overcome challenges associated with coronavirus complications the last several months.

What began as a tumultuous start to the 2020-21 school year for Fichtner’s administration turned into a concerted effort to balance in-person classes with virtual learning, among a host of other newfound issues, she said.

“We’re here today doing the things we’re doing because talent may win games for many of us, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships,” Fichtner said, comparing the collaboration of her staff to that of Rams football players on their way to claim another state title.

That partnership has been evident in various ways, she said, particularly as it relates to equipping teachers with the resources they need to successfully adapt to new methods of instruction. One example of this, she referenced, was updating all of their desktop computers with laptops.