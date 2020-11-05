OPS superintendent credits collaboration, preparation to overcoming recent challenges

This year has provided an opportunity for staff at Owasso Public Schools to learn and grow together.
That’s what Superintendent Amy Fichtner told attendees at Owasso Chamber’s monthly luncheon on Wednesday.
She spent her time as the event’s keynote attributing three key points — powerful collaboration, purposeful learning and prepared students — in helping the district overcome challenges associated with coronavirus complications the last several months.
What began as a tumultuous start to the 2020-21 school year for Fichtner’s administration turned into a concerted effort to balance in-person classes with virtual learning, among a host of other newfound issues, she said.
“We’re here today doing the things we’re doing because talent may win games for many of us, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships,” Fichtner said, comparing the collaboration of her staff to that of Rams football players on their way to claim another state title.
That partnership has been evident in various ways, she said, particularly as it relates to equipping teachers with the resources they need to successfully adapt to new methods of instruction. One example of this, she referenced, was updating all of their desktop computers with laptops.
“We knew we needed synergy for the children that we are called to serve,” Fichtner said. “We are doing everything we can to be nimble and agile … we’re going to have to be creative to overcome.”
These proactive steps have led to purposeful learning in the first half of the hybrid school year, she said, which involves her administration ensuring that essential standards, professional development and bond issue investments, among others, continue to be carried out.
An important area of focus at OPS has been advanced placement courses, which offer college-level curricula and examinations to prospective graduating students. Owasso High School currently offers 27 AP courses — 23 more than the state’s requirement of at least four — which Fichtner credits in contributing to the district’s success.
“Why do we want our students to learn? Why we want them to learn is for their own growth, their own future, their own opportunities,” Fichtner said. “We want our students to be independent readers, independent thinkers.”
As such, those students who are learning are also preparing, she noted, whether it be virtually or face to face. Self-sufficiency, she added — as demonstrated in skilled students like elementary library aids who repair used Chromebooks, for example — is a key component in laying the groundwork for their future.
“We want prepared students. We want our kids to be passionate,” she said. “We will serve every child … in a manner through this school year that they need, because that’s what kids deserve is our very best.”
