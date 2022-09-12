OPS steps up safety, security measures across district: ‘We are being as proactive as possible’

Northeast Elementary Principal Michelle Million walked away from her school’s first intruder drill of the year at the end of August with a renewed sense of confidence.

“We were able to debrief and discuss what worked well, what needs improvement and what possible scenarios we need to think about for the future,” she said. “I have a piece of mind in the proactive response we have towards school safety.”

Million teamed up with fellow school leaders, along with Owasso police and fire crews, a week after classes resumed as part of the district’s push to prioritize safety and security going into the 2022-23 year.

Their efforts come in the wake of a rise in mass shootings across the nation, particularly the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

“It was heartbreaking to see it. There’s nobody exempt from this anymore,” Owasso Public Schools Safety and Security Director Paul Croft said. “For us, we just have to be aware and try to make sure that we’re as secure as we can be in our buildings.”

Croft joined Million at Northeast to carry out a successful lockdown, which incorporated a variety of protocols for students and staff to follow to ensure their protection.

Sounding alarms, clearing hallways, locking windows and doors and collaborating with police and emergency responders are a few of the best drill practices that Croft oversaw — and is continuing to implement across all of Owasso’s 14 school sites throughout the year.

“We are being as proactive as possible with safety and security of this district,” he said. “We’re going to do whatever it takes … making sure our kids are safe where they can come to school and learn and not have to worry about things.”

When he’s not coordinating drills, Croft can be found at his desk overseeing OPS’s access control system, which provides live, 24/7 surveillance to more than 400 internal and external cameras across the district. In his two-year tenure, he has added over 150 more cameras, including 60 at all nine elementaries.

“Cameras are somewhat of the aftereffect,” Croft said. “It tells us when, where and how; it tells us who. It’s a good resource; you got to have it. Even knowing where a third-grader walked out of elementary and which way they went.”

Croft can also access hundreds of individual doors and trigger their alarms at every building with the click of a button — a necessary resource for his team, he said, particularly in the case of a potential active shooter.

“We can control doors that are locked, unlocked, open, when we let people … into our main offices,” he said. “Sometimes it is as simple as … making sure all of our exterior doors are locked. They (the intruder) are just trying to get in the quickest and easiest way possible.”

These measures are outlined in OPS’s Emergency Operation Plan, or EOP, which is frequently updated to provide detailed, incident- and site-specific response protocols for staff to follow during a particular event. Croft also meets with other school safety officials across the Tulsa metro area every six months.

A viable partnership

OPS continues to maintain a viable partnership with the Owasso police and fire departments, which has lent to an increased focus on improving communication, response times, action plans and more, particularly the rotation of school resource officers, or SROs, across multiple sites.

“They’re a tremendous help for us in a lot of different ways. They do a lot of stuff to help us with our students,” Croft said of the SROs, who regularly monitor and patrol the district. “They’re hired for one reason, and that is to be a protector … they’re going to run to where the trouble is.”

Police officers Travis Sellers and Caleb Thompson, for example, are two SROs who devote much of their time outside of the precinct to walking school hallways and interacting with student and staff to ensure the district is protected.

“Students need to feel safe while in their learning environment. They need to have that positive interaction with police officers,” said Sellers, who started in his role with OPS a year ago this month. “It means a lot to know that we are keeping our students safe in Owasso.

Thompson, who has served four years, added, “I believe that’s a very unique and very important job. It’s not every day that I get the job to protect both citizens as well as the kids.”

Both officers pride themselves in their response efforts, thanks in part to the Rave Panic Button smartphone app, now in the hands of dozens of school staff and administrators. The software simultaneously offers a one-touch communication to campuses, employees, 9-1-1 and first responders that triggers an immediate action from all parties.

Owasso Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff lauded the SRO program and expressed his optimism about the department’s proactive stance toward creating a safer environment for every student, especially on the heels of a mass shooting like Uvalde.

“Every time there’s a serious incident that comes up … it’s our job to learn from the tragedies,” Woodruff said. “If nothing else, we can look at how that situation (in Texas) unfolded and how we can adapt our tactics to make sure that we improve on our capabilities to react.

“We all have the same goal, which is to keep the kids safe. Our people are highly trained; our people are very well equipped, and I’m confident that any threat that arose, the Owasso police officers would be able to respond to that effortlessly.”