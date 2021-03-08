OPS reports 13 positive COVID-19 cases in isolation, up 10 from last week

Owasso Public Schools has 13 positive COVID-19 cases in isolation, as of Monday, March 8 — up 10 from last week — according to the district’s website.

Three school staff, eight secondary students and two elementary students have been identified as positive carriers of the coronavirus, OPS’ web portal shows. Additionally, 176 people in the district have been quarantined.

OPS is following CDC and Tulsa County Health Department recommendations by requiring all students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 to remain in isolation for at least 10 days beginning on the date of the onset of symptoms.

Those who have been identified as being in close contact with someone who has tested positive, whether that exposure occurred on or off of district property, must be quarantined for seven to 10 days per the CDC and THD.

Collinsville Public Schools has also reported three level-one quarantines and 49 level-two quarantines in effect, as of Monday, according to the district’s website.