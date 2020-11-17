OPS moves secondary students solely to distance learning amid growing COVID-19 cases

Eight school staff, nine elementary students and seven secondary students have been identified as positive carriers of the coronavirus, OPS’ web portal shows. As such, those individuals, and 714 people in close contact with them, have been quarantined.

Fichtner said the district has experienced the effects of increased cases in several ways, including more exposures outside the district and a higher number of students and staff in quarantine, along with a potential shortage of teachers — trends her administration is aiming to reverse through this transition.

“We are working diligently to evaluate trends that occurred this fall in the hopes of avoiding any students pivoting to home in the spring semester,” Fichtner said. “However … we cannot guarantee the course of our district in the future when these decisions are dependent upon COVID’s path.”

During this time, secondary students will receive live instruction from their teachers through Google Classroom. They will also continue to receive school lunches. Activities will continue for ninth- through 12th-graders to the extent possible.