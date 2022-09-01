OPS gathers input for 5-year strategic plan; focuses include school pride, mental health, anti-bullying

Owasso Public Schools this week kicked off the first phase of its newly implemented strategic planning initiative.

The district, in partnership with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association and the K20 Center for Education Community Renewal at the University of Oklahoma, facilitated a two-date workshop Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 30-31, to gather public feedback about OPS’s future.

The strategic planning process will allow the district to incorporate a five-year action plan to improve and strengthen its services for students.

“The objective is to develop a meaningful, actionable plan, which best captures the vision and priorities of our students, families, employees and community members,” OPS Superintendent Margaret Coates said in a previous story. “The goal is to establish a collective vision, deliberate goals for student learning and a shared consensus around how best to achieve and support district objectives.”

This week’s sessions — the first of four phases involved in the stakeholder-driven model — gave Owasso citizens and parents an opportunity to provide different answers to six specific questions that will be used to better formulate the district’s strategic plan:

What are the expectations for graduates in the year 2032 and beyond? Answers included: to be creative problem solvers, to have excellent standardized scores, to be kind to people, to attend higher education and to be life ready with the skills to navigate the real world.

What skills do students need to be successful? Answers included: to have teamwork, emotional intelligence, mental support, confidence, communication skills, technology training, writing skills and creativity.

What does learning/teaching look like to achieve these skills? Answers included: to foster group projects, creative outlets, collaboration in both student and teacher groups, teaching applied to different personality profiles and a growth mindset.

What resources and supports are necessary? Answers included: to provide STEM bins for an entire school; multimedia art supplies; an opportunity for volunteers to visit classrooms; and support from the city council and chamber, among other organizations.

What is working well that our district needs to keep doing? Answers included: school pride, honesty toward parents, quality teachers and staff, great school libraries and being open to change.

What should the district start doing? Answers included: incorporate an anti-bullying initiative, an on-site daycare for staff, art and Spanish in elementary schools and a full-day pre-K; teach more about health and wellness; spend time in outdoor learning and focus more on mental health for students.

The OSSBA and K20 Center plan to aggregate this week’s results with those of a working online survey to measure student outcome expectations, core education beliefs and community values. At least 1,300 people have completed the current survey, available here.

In the fall, OPS will host a series of community forums and launch another online survey to receive further input from parents and the public.

“As we map the future of the Owasso School district, community participation is invaluable,” Board of Education President Neal Kessler said in a previous story. “I can’t think of anyone better than the families who live and work in our community to collaborate with the district and aid in the decision-making for years to come.”