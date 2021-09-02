OPS faces record dip in meal staff amid tug of war for new hires in food service industry

Owasso Child Nutrition is facing a record-high staffing shortage for the 2021-22 school year.
The meal distribution program for Owasso Public Schools initially saw a lack of employees when classes resumed in August, and is currently seeking additional hands to fill the gap, said Susan Sherwood, district director for Sodexo School Services.
“This year, we started out lower than we ever have … We’ve not seen the type of turnover that we have right now,” Sherwood said. “The end of last year and this year are unprecedented.”
Sherwood, who oversees Sodexo operations at nine school districts, said Owasso ranks the highest in staff shortages among meal programs for the region, currently standing at around 65 employees compared to its normal count at over 90.
“We started our school year 30 people short, which puts a huge strain on the people working,” she said. “In past years, we’ve either started (fully) staffed or two, three, five people short that we’ve been able to hire.”
OPS isn’t alone in the job deficit, however. Sherwood added that all but two of her nine districts — Bartlesville and Sperry — started the year understaffed. Claremore, for example, is trailing behind at around seven vacant positions, Tahlequah around five and Skiatook about three to four, to name a few.
She alluded to both the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting tug of war for new hires in the food service industry as a primary cause for the dip in employment.
“It’s not just us; it’s fast-food restaurants,” Sherwood said. “We are seeing it across the board … It is literally just competing out in the marketplace for food service workers.”
Despite the ongoing staffing shortage, students are still able to receive full and nutritious meals, but with a smaller selection of food items compared to what they’re normally accustomed.
“We are feeding students,” Sherwood said. “We are still running our USDA programs; we’re still meeting all federal guidelines. They’re getting choices, just not as many.
“What it means is that every school is not fully staffed, so the employees that are there are having to work that much harder to get the job done. It is difficult to run all our programs that we need to run with not having the staff.”
Sherwood and her team are continuing to seek potential candidates to fill needed positions in Owasso and across her district, all while still creating a thriving atmosphere for current employees.
“It’s all about making new people feel welcome, valuing the people we have and then really just getting the word out to the community that we need the help, and we will welcome them with open arms,” she said.
For more information on Owasso Child Nutrition or to apply for an open position, visit applitrack.com/owasso/onlineapp/default.aspx.