OPS faces record dip in meal staff amid tug of war for new hires in food service industry

She alluded to both the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting tug of war for new hires in the food service industry as a primary cause for the dip in employment.

“It’s not just us; it’s fast-food restaurants,” Sherwood said. “We are seeing it across the board … It is literally just competing out in the marketplace for food service workers.”

Despite the ongoing staffing shortage, students are still able to receive full and nutritious meals, but with a smaller selection of food items compared to what they’re normally accustomed.

“We are feeding students,” Sherwood said. “We are still running our USDA programs; we’re still meeting all federal guidelines. They’re getting choices, just not as many.

“What it means is that every school is not fully staffed, so the employees that are there are having to work that much harder to get the job done. It is difficult to run all our programs that we need to run with not having the staff.”

Sherwood and her team are continuing to seek potential candidates to fill needed positions in Owasso and across her district, all while still creating a thriving atmosphere for current employees.