OPS eyes $84M bond issue for April election, holds public discussions about ballot

The Owasso school board is eyeing an approval in the coming weeks to send the district’s next bond issue to the ballots.

Owasso Public Schools’ next major funding measure — set to go before voters in the April 5 nonpartisan general election — includes two resolutions that total nearly $84 million to support several enhancements for the district over the next five years.

Dollars from bonds help schools pay for operational expenses outside of their general funds, which are used for teacher and staff salaries. The bonds also give schools more flexibility to maintain and upgrade their resources and facilities.

Voters will have the opportunity to greenlight the five-year proposal, which includes an estimated $42.8 million for district services, $18.9 million for technology, $11.8 million for instruction, $7.7 million for student activities and $3.6 million for transportation.

District administrators, including Owasso’s newly appointed interim superintendent, Margaret Coates, were on hand during two public meetings, Jan. 6 and Jan. 11, to inform attendees and answer their questions ahead of the April election.