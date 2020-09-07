OPS’ decision to reopen classrooms Sept. 17 based on low-level COVID-19 risk alerts, district officials say

Owasso Public Schools plans to reopen for in-person instruction on Sept. 17, the district told parents in a letter Friday.

The announcement came a month after Superintendent Amy Fichtner gave the green light to transition solely to distance learning due to COVID-19 concerns. Students resumed classes on Aug. 24.

OPS made the decision to return to the physical classroom based on data showing at least two consecutive weeks of lowest-level risk alerts for Tulsa County.

“As we continue to monitor trends on a daily basis, it is becoming more and more apparent that the Yellow or Green tier may not occur for an extended period of time and that initial guideline we provided may now be unrealistic,” the letter says.

The district’s Pivot to Home program garnered waves of support and backlash from several parents in the community, leading some to demonstrate in favor of the school board and others to protest against its members.

Despite the controversy, however, OPS states in the letter that the choice to reopen schools came solely as a result of careful study of COVID-19 data along with guidance and collaboration with school leaders, health agencies and the school board.

“We have been pleased to watch each week as the trend of new cases in Tulsa County decreased and stabilized following that late July/early August spike.”

Pivot to Home could still be utilized during the school year for an individual class, a grade level at a certain campus, an entire building or even the district as a whole, if necessary, OPS says.