OPS continues grab-and-go meal program for families during distance learning

Owasso Public Schools is helping students keep a balanced diet as they settle into their distance-learning routines from home.
Staff on the Owasso Child Nutrition team is continuing its grab-and-go meal program throughout the semester to accommodate families affected by the transition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
OPS debuted the service over the summer following the statewide school shutdown that went into effect in mid-March. The district gave away an estimated total of 192,760 free meals to residents in a drive-by line outside Owasso 7th Grade Center and Owasso High School since the program began.
Going into the 2020-21 school year, staff is now requesting that parents pre-order their food, which can picked up at their chosen school site. Each family will receive a meal for each day selected, and will be charged based on their qualified status (paid, reduced or full-pay). Every student who receives a meal must also be enrolled in OPS.
“Our Child Nutrition Department has done a tremendous job of preparing these meals each day,” Kerwin Koerner, assistant superintendent of district services, said in a previous story. “We could not have provided this service to families without their extraordinary dedication to serving children.”
The bagged meals will vary each week and include several breakfast and lunch items such as muffins, cereal and yogurt, sandwiches, fruit and vegetables and more.
To order a meal, text OwassoMeals to 82257, or visit the Owasso Child Nutrition page on Owasso Public School’s website at owassops.org.
