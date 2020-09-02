OPS continues grab-and-go meal program for families during distance learning

Owasso Public Schools is helping students keep a balanced diet as they settle into their distance-learning routines from home.

Staff on the Owasso Child Nutrition team is continuing its grab-and-go meal program throughout the semester to accommodate families affected by the transition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPS debuted the service over the summer following the statewide school shutdown that went into effect in mid-March. The district gave away an estimated total of 192,760 free meals to residents in a drive-by line outside Owasso 7th Grade Center and Owasso High School since the program began.

Going into the 2020-21 school year, staff is now requesting that parents pre-order their food, which can picked up at their chosen school site. Each family will receive a meal for each day selected, and will be charged based on their qualified status (paid, reduced or full-pay). Every student who receives a meal must also be enrolled in OPS.

“Our Child Nutrition Department has done a tremendous job of preparing these meals each day,” Kerwin Koerner, assistant superintendent of district services, said in a previous story. “We could not have provided this service to families without their extraordinary dedication to serving children.”