Operation Fit: Disabled Owasso Marine kicks off online military-inspired workout program

A disabled Marine sergeant from Owasso is giving back to the community.

Douglas Green’s 10-year stint on three major deployments to 27 countries — and his health and addition struggles that followed — have ultimately served as a catalyst for him to motivate others through health and fitness.

Green recently founded Operation Fit, a new military-inspired workout program that incorporates a unique and holistic approach to hitting the gym, both by and for veterans.

His faith-based online private membership association, or PMA, serves firefighters, police officers and other members of the armed forces looking for a different regimen catered to their specific needs.

“We’re trying to create a better life for people that have tried all the alternative nutrition and workouts that are already out there,” Green said. “We do that through education and individual workouts — a very customized program for everybody.”

Green’s inspiration for starting the program stemmed mainly from his battle with alcoholism, a generational addiction that he used to cope in the aftermath of knee and spine surgery following his deployment.

“Coming back from war, I didn’t know how to deal with PTSD and depression, so the only way I knew how was how I was taught,” Green said. “I just fell right into it (alcoholism) and continued that lifestyle.

“I know the misery that they (veterans) have gone through. It’s a dead-end road; it’s a cyclical road to nowhere. My passion for this is to get people out of the wreckage that I was once in, a clear path.”

His long-term journey to turn tragedy to triumph and create Operation Fit has ultimately led him to develop a range of offerings focused on the trifecta of mental, physical and spiritual growth for all patrons.

Green and his team offer a 16-week boot camp that includes one-on-one calls two times per week, group chats and calls, custom workouts, nutrition coaching and spiritual guidance.

Additional options include a six- to 12-month online fitness course; an a la carte program that includes nutrition coaching, personal calls or a lumbar course; in-person training; posing courses and fitness/body building.

Green hopes his program will continue to provide individuals — particularly veterans and other service members — with a place to strengthen their bodies and spirits, and ultimately confide in others.

“The groups provide a sense of community,” he said. “When they see other people talking in there, they get involved … somebody that’s walked in their shoes and seen what they’ve seen, they’re able to open up and communicate.”

More information about Operation Fit can be found at operationfit.net.