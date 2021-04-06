OPD receives $25,000 donation from Friends of Owasso Police to erect firing range tower

The Owasso Police Department recently put the final touches on its firing range observation tower, and has a local nonprofit to thank in part for the project.

The Friends of Owasso Police donated over $25,000 toward the completion of the building, which has been under construction for the last several months.

Officers will use the tower, which overlooks the range’s handgun lanes, for storage and firearms cleaning. They will also use it as the operations center for a moving target system, currently in the development stages.

The Friends raised the funds through its badge decal program and grants from local businesses. The organization, founded in 2014, comprises a small group of volunteers who purchase needed supplies and equipment for local officers through various fundraising efforts.

Its contributions over the years have helped pay for everything from bullet-resistant vests and ballistic shields to cameras and Kevlar helmets for OPD — and its focus going into 2021 was no different.

“It is imperative that our officers have an advanced, modern facility to train,” the Friends said of the new observation tower in a Facebook post.