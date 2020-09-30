Tim Anderson is something of a self-made shipwright.

His skills are put to good use remodeling boats as a leisurely hobby in the driveway of his Owasso home.

“I just enjoy it, I enjoy transforming them,” Anderson said. “I like taking one from the graveyard and bringing it back.”

The longtime Owasso resident, who spent nearly 30 years working at NORDAM as a composite aircraft mechanic, currently builds flight simulators for Industrial Structures in Tulsa.

To say Anderson is a seasoned handyman would be an understatement.

When he’s not hard at work crossing wires for big-name airliners, the longtime Owasso resident is busy restoring small ships that he finds at places like local junkyards and even Facebook Marketplace.

“This is more of just a hobby,” Anderson said. “It’s not really a job … this is just something to pass time away … this is just kind of what I do in the summer time.”

So far, Anderson has refurbished six vessels, which he stores at a friend’s yard in Verdigris. His latest project — an old deck boat — has captured much of his time and attention in recent weeks.

“I did some fiberglass repairs on the floor, pulled the engine off … I rebuilt the transom … stripped it down, removed the old carpet … I repaired (the) bulkheads,” he said.

Anderson said he has spent about a month working on the boat, and plans to finish the bulk of the labor soon before taking it out on the water with his family.

“I like fishing,” said Anderson, who is married and has six children. “My wife and I, we like going to the lake and running around.”

His garage also serves as a makeshift workshop for his seafaring pursuits, with various engine parts and other tools and trinkets scattered across the premises.

When he’s not restoring boats in the summertime, Anderson also ventures into the woods to hunt during the colder seasons.

