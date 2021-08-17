Tom Marquez has an affinity for unique collectibles.

The Sperry resident’s backyard workshop is filled with hundreds of toys he’s found along his longtime trash route over the last 46 years.

Marquez and his wife, Kellie, recently retired from their business, Marquez Trash Service, after nearly five decades of serving the Owasso and Collinsville communities.

His obsession with accumulating toys began early on when he came across different unwanted items that he saw as potential keepsakes.

“When you see a toy in the trash, you’re like, ‘Oh that looks kinds of neat,’” Marquez said. “You pick it out and then you see another one, and it just started from there.”

Marquez’s newfound hobby gave him an opportunity to turn old trash to treasure, and ultimately transform his empty workspace into a haven for all the discarded novelties and knock-knacks.

He’s collected everything from action figures and dolls, to trucks and antique airplanes, to masks and vintage lunchboxes.

“Later on, I just started filling the shelves up,” he said. “I just kind of ran out of room to put it all. I do have others stored away in other places, but mostly it’s just what’s in here.”

Marquez now enjoys perusing the cluttered, toy-filled corners of his large shed, which sits on 10 acres of land just west of Owasso.

“I just like toys,” he said. “It’s like a kid in a toy store, I guess.”

