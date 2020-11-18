Retired Army Maj. Mike Wright finds solace in restoring old military vehicles.

Wright, 64, showcased his refurbished 1943 Ford GPW Jeep outside Owasso High School Saturday morning as part of a display featuring area veterans’ patriotic wheels.

The longtime Owasso resident started working on the Jeep shortly after enlisting in the 82nd Airborne Division as an infantry officer in 1980. Over the course of his 17-year military career, Wright pieced together the vehicle, used throughout WWII and on, and completed it in 2013.

“I did small parts … when I had the time, and then ordered original parts as much as possible,” said Wright, who initially found the Jeep in a farmer’s field in North Carolina. “Every nut and bolt I took apart, and every nut and bolt I put back together.”

All but a few parts of the Jeep are newly restored, including the front bumper, which Wright decided to preserve. A line of small bullet holes embedded in the body of the passenger-side fender is a humble reminder of the tragedy of war.

“These vehicles, the history of them, it was a very dark and bleak period of our country’s history,” Wright said. “You can’t help but think, especially since I’m retired Army … what the soldiers went through.”

Wright also restored an M2HB .50 caliber machine gun, built in the early 1920s, as another project to honor his fellow veterans, and completed the large weapon in 2015.

“I was on the internet … and saw a guy had posted a couple photos of (the gun) from the 95th Division after the Battle of Metz,” he said. “I looked at the photos and decided, ‘Yeah, I can do that.’”

Wright displayed the M2HB alongside his GPW at Saturday’s event, where dozens of residents showed up to get a firsthand glimpse of the historic machinery. He also travels the state and features the pieces at different military exhibits.

Wright — the eldest of three siblings and whose two uncles served on the frontlines of WWII — plans to continue restoring more war-torn Jeeps in his retirement over the next several years.

“It’s a lot of personal satisfaction … to see the eyes of the veterans’ faces, they kind of stand a little taller and have a little bit more jaunt to their step,” Wright said of moments when onlookers see his finished work. “I connect with them there, honor them; they’re the greatest generation for a reason.”

