Josh Dodwell is going above and beyond to gear up for Christmas this year.

He has spent the last week hanging over 50,000 blue and white lights across his front yard to celebrate the upcoming holiday season.

Dodwell, who lives in a neighborhood just north of Owasso’s Redbud District, has devoted the last three years to featuring the display, and decided to double the number of bulbs this year.

“The kids wanted Christmas lights, so we started out with a little bit and then just became more and more,” he said.

Dodwell and his wife Megan, married for 12 years, have two young children — a son and daughter — who serve as the inspiration to the couple’s illuminated décor.

“(Josh) works so hard to give our kids a happy place to come home to,” Megan said. “It brightens their day to see the lights and gets them in the Christmas spirit.”

Dodwell has worked as a diesel mechanic for over 15 years and spends most days, on and off the clock, working with his hands. As such, he’s learned to get creative when hanging Christmas lights, including crafting a unique netting across his bushes to hold the bulbs.

“It’s plastic chicken coop wire that I zip tied every single light onto … three quarters of an inch,” he said. “I wanted it to be uniform and look even.”

The Owasso handyman doesn’t work alone, however. He teams up with his mother, Anna Dodwell, to bring the display to life every year.

“Spend time with my mom … just spend time with the family,” Dodwell said of what he enjoys about the week-long process. “She helps me, she likes doing Christmas lights.”

Anna added, “I’m big on Christmas too, but I really I enjoy it. (Josh) is very much into it and likes to make things look good, and he does it for his children, and that’s very impressive.”

When asked what he gets the most out of hanging Christmas lights in his yard, Dodwell replied, “The end result: Seeing the reactions of the kids, it makes them happy.”

