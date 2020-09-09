Tony Fritz’s role as a handyman comes as more than just a hobby.

The longtime Owasso resident manages 20 rental properties across the community and dedicates much of his time taking on different repair projects for his tenants.

Most days, he can be found working out of a large blue shed on 3rd Street just north of Owasso’s Redbud District.

“I don’t really have a maintenance man; I do it all myself,” Fritz said. “I need a place to work and fix things, so that’s really what I turned this into.”

Fritz bought the building about eight years ago and transformed the property into a functioning workspace for his business.

“I had it sprayed for insulation … the walls and ceiling,” he said, “then I went in and I sided it with plywood, but before that we wired it for electricity … and then I went in and I built all the workbenches.”

Fritz’s shed also doubles as a man cave, playing host to a big screen TV, a punching bag and other masculine mementos decked across the property.

He even built his own water supply system that collects rainwater and filters it for him to use in his bathroom sink.

“I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to catch some rain,’” he said. “I still wanted some water just to have to clean things … Rainwater’s good enough to wash my hands with.”

Before donning the hat of skilled handyman, Fritz worked as a banker for over three decades. It wasn’t until he retired about 10 years ago that he decided to follow in his late father’s footsteps as a full-time contractor.

Over the years, Fritz has made good use of the shack, fixing everything from toilet seats to doorbell covers — all to the tune of country music playing on a small radio in the background.

“I’ve got to have a place to work, so I enjoy it not being in the garage,” Fritz said, “so I come here, and I’m able to work without any distractions, so that makes it good.”

When asked what it means to have the shed, Fritz replied, “This is a dream come true to have the space, to have the facility; it’s just wonderful, so I appreciate it very much to have it.”

