Owasso handymen R.J. Schlachter and Brad McCaskey work on projects together often, and this week was no exception.

The two longtime neighbors could be found teaming up on another task in McCaskey’s driveway late Monday afternoon, assembling a makeshift rack for a vehicle that would haul more kayaks to the lake at one time.

Schlachter, an avid kayaking fan, brought the idea to McCaskey over the weekend, and they partnered up to see the concept through.

“(My) kayak is about 35 pounds, but my other one, it’s a good 45 maybe 50 pounds, but there’s nowhere … to hold it, to put it on my car,” said Schlachter, whose knew rack will hold four boards instead of two. “It’s just me to get more kayakers out on the water.”

McCaskey, although not a sportsman kayaker, enjoys four-wheeling and riding motorcycles outside his job at a heat exchanger company, and wanted to take part in contributing to one of Schlachter’s passions.

“He needed the help getting this done, and that’s why he’s over here. If I worked on stuff, he comes and helps me do a few things.” McCaskey said. “Seeing the finished product is going to be a good thing.”

The finished product will come in the form of three extra slots to carry Schlachter’s and his friends’ kayaks going into the warmer months.

But Schlachter’s passion for the popular water sport doesn’t stop there, however.

His large forearm tattoo of a kayaker paddling upstream, along with the many stickers he adorns on his board and the videos he creates about his experiences in nature, are just a few of the ways he pays homage to his devoted hobby.

“The serenity of the water, just the peacefulness,” Schlachter said of what he enjoys about his trips, mainly to Oologah and Skiatook lakes. “It’s clear; it’s just really nice and serene.”

When asked what it means to be friends with McCaskey, Schlachter replied, “the world. He’s a good heart … doesn’t ask questions, just jumps right in. I guess we were raised up the same way: if somebody needs us, we’re right there to help them out.”

Brad added, “He’s a good man, he’s a good friend, he’s reliable; if you need help, he’s there to help you out. It’s a pleasure being his friend.”

