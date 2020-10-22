Earlier this month, Owasso native and acclaimed musician Chris Cleveland returned to his hometown to put on a free concert and reconnect with his family and friends.

Cleveland, the frontman for the band Stars Go Dim, a Christian pop rock group out of Tulsa, took to the stage during Rejoice Christian Schools’ inaugural Fields of Faith event on Oct. 14.

The national, student-led gathering, hosted in partnership with the Owasso Youth Alliance and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, rallied youth of all ages to pray, worship and engage in fun activities.

“I grew up in Owasso, so it’s kind of awesome to be able to come back,” said Cleveland, who headlined the event. “I get to see my family, I get to hang out, and then continue to do ministry.”

Stars Go Dim was founded in late 2007 by Cleveland and has grown to popularity with songs like “Stars” and “Walking Like Giants” as well as the hit single “You Are Loved.”

This trio of tracks, along with several others from Cleveland’s musical repertoire, resonated across Rejoice Christian’s football field during Fields of Faith — an event that he felt compelled to join, especially in the wake of the coronavirus.

“As we got into this year, I really wanted to give back to places that kind of gave to me,” Cleveland said. “What I’m trying to do is really come in and do safe events, to prove that we can … follow masks and distancing if we can and where we can.”

He said 2020 has proved to be a challenge for his route across the country as he continues to adjust to new protocols in the face of COVID-19.

“It’s been a difficult road, more work probably than any other tour or any other season ever in play,” Cleveland said, “even going through the city or going through the health departments, making sure we’re following guidelines.”

The tour doesn’t come without its many silver linings, however, with one in particular that hits home for Cleveland, who holds a close connection with his tech and sound personnel.

“… A lot of our crew guys have been out of work all year,” he said, “so a big part of this for me is being able to put a crew of 10 guys to work for a month, so that’s been really awesome.”

The 33-year-old artist has scheduled nearly a dozen more concerts through next September, including one in Moore on Oct. 22, Haskell on the 23rd and Claremore on the 24th.

While in town during Fields of Faith, Cleveland paid homage to Owasso — the place that first paved the way for his success — stating, “Once a Ram, always a Ram.

Fields of Faith photo gallery:

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.