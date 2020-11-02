On scene: Owasso mechanic enjoys building, restoring old cars from his garage

Tim Disinger is a man who doesn’t cut corners when it comes to assembling and restoring cars.
The 53-year-old Owasso resident dedicates much of his spare time working in his garage and driveway, carefully piecing together the different parts of old vehicles.
“I’m just into building things,” Disinger said. “I’m always tinkering, I’m always syncing … I’m always experimenting.”
A welder by trade, Disinger has invested more than 30 years at American Airlines as a fabricator in the company’s Tech Ops-Tulsa maintenance facility, which “kind of goes hand in hand,” he said.
His experience doesn’t stop there, however. He credits his time spent refurbishing cars with his father at an early age as the inspiration that started it all.
“I grew up as a kid in my dad’s shop, helping him and learning the whole time, seeing these kind of things get put together,” Disinger said, “so it’s kind of in my blood.”
Disinger was born and raised in southern California — the mecca of hot-rodding at the time, he said — and moved to Owasso in 1990, where he has since enjoyed carrying on his family tradition.
Neighbors of Disinger, and unsuspecting passersby, can get a glimpse of his finished work in his garage, where a modified version of a 1927 Model T sedan sits. He completed the car about five years ago, and now features it in shows and takes it for an occasional leisurely drive.
His other project, a 1934 Ford three-window coupe, has been a work in progress the last two months. Disinger finished building the car years ago, and is now remodifying it after traveling the state and turning heads with it the last several years.
“In one-and-a-half summers, I think we went to like 50 (car) shows, and of 40 of them we entered, we won our class,” Disinger said. “It’s all around the whole eastern Oklahoma region.”
The Owasso welder has built around 20 cars from the ground up throughout his lifetime. He said the joy he gets from taking up the mechanical hobby goes beyond its end result.
“I like the actual fabricating of (the cars),” he said. “When I’m actually building them, for me, it’s more of a highlight than winning a show … or even driving them.”
Over the years, Disinger has sold all of the cars he’s built and restored, although he said he plans to keep both his Model T and coupe for sentimental reasons.
