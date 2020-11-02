On scene: Owasso mechanic enjoys building, restoring old cars from his garage

Tim Disinger is a man who doesn’t cut corners when it comes to assembling and restoring cars.

The 53-year-old Owasso resident dedicates much of his spare time working in his garage and driveway, carefully piecing together the different parts of old vehicles.

“I’m just into building things,” Disinger said. “I’m always tinkering, I’m always syncing … I’m always experimenting.”

A welder by trade, Disinger has invested more than 30 years at American Airlines as a fabricator in the company’s Tech Ops-Tulsa maintenance facility, which “kind of goes hand in hand,” he said.

His experience doesn’t stop there, however. He credits his time spent refurbishing cars with his father at an early age as the inspiration that started it all.

“I grew up as a kid in my dad’s shop, helping him and learning the whole time, seeing these kind of things get put together,” Disinger said, “so it’s kind of in my blood.”

Disinger was born and raised in southern California — the mecca of hot-rodding at the time, he said — and moved to Owasso in 1990, where he has since enjoyed carrying on his family tradition.