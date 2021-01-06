Freed-Hardeman University freshman Tyler Rhoades spent his first Christmas holiday off campus hitting the links in his hometown of Owasso.

His drives down the fairway, however, came with the toss of a disc rather than the strike of a ball.

That’s because the 19-year-old Owasso graduate took to the Frisbee golf course at Centennial Park a few days before joining his family around the Christmas tree.

While not uncommon for young men of his age to play the sport, it was Rhoades’ introductory game on the 18-hole course, located off of 86th Street, that made that typical chilly Thursday afternoon a special day for him.

“I wasn’t doing anything today,” Rhoades said at the time, “and came out here for the first time at Centennial Park to play.”

Rhoades, who is studying cybersecurity at the Henderson, Tennessee-based school, took up an interest in the game after watching a few of his new college friends compete in the popular activity.

“The first time I played was over there in Tennessee with some guys,” he said, “and I used their disks for a little bit, and then it got me hooked, and then I played it three or four other times while I was over there.”

A member of the men’s golf team at Freed-Hardeman, Rhoades already shares an affinity for the course, and wanted to put a creative spin to enjoying the outdoor sport.

“I play normal golf, but it’s just something different to try,” he said. “It’s just something fun to do outside.”

Rhoades bought a brand new disc set before making the trek through Centennial’s lengthy course last month.

“It’s really cheap,” he said. “I think I got my set for $40” — a worthy investment for what he predicts to be a longtime hobby.