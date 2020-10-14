Halloween decorations are all the craze in October, and for the Cox family, the month serves as an opportunity to impress passersby.

Jamie and Kimberly Cox go above and beyond every fall to adorn the front yard of their Owasso home with a wide range of ominous ornaments to celebrate the holiday.

“It’s really just about … creating a little bit of extra joy in the neighborhood,” Kimberly said.

What started as a small display six years ago has since turned into a largescale spooky spectacle full of lights, moving figurines and other attractions.

“… Just every year it’s kind of grown every little bit by bit, and this year we even added a little bit more,” Kimberly said.

The highlight of the Cox’s yard, however, comes in the form of several oversized moving inflatables — from a roaming cat to a seizing Frankenstein — that have caught the attention of local spectators.

They even have a spot for families to sit and take a photo in front of the haunting theatrics.

“We’re seeing neighbors come by, and cars six deep will come by and wave and honk,” Jamie said.

But he and Kimberly, who both work as contractors in oil and gas field, said they dedicate their extra time to hosting the show for more than just cheap thrills. The couple’s 4-year-old daughter Skylar was their true inspiration.

“We pretty much started this to go all out for her, wanted her to have something that was a lot of fun,” Jamie said.

Kimberly added, “It’s really just about creating memories for her.”

Skylar can often be seen running around the property, located near Elm Creek Park, making the most of the Halloween decorations as her parents look on.

“My favorite is the big ghost because the eyes used to light up,” Skylar said.

