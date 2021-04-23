Chris Mitchell’s daily endeavors take him everywhere but the confines of a traditional 9-to-5 job.

Mitchell can often be found roaming around his hometown of Collinsville and other surrounding communities on the search for used or damaged items to restore and resell.

“It’s what I do for a living,” Mitchell said. “I just find and refinish stuff; you wouldn’t believe what people would throw away … tables, chairs, anything wood.”

What started as a hobby about a year ago in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic quickly turned into a lucrative occupation that he has pursued ever since.

“It’s just something that I kind of fell into for extra money, and the extra money turned into be pretty good money,” he said. “I can go to the auction at Goodwill at 8:30, and by 10 a.m., I can have a truckload of decent stuff for like $30.”

Mitchell works on different projects — at times, alongside his girlfriend, Michele Deaver — outside his stepfather’s work shed at a 14-acre property on the outskirts of Collinsville’s historic Main Street.

Mitchell puts in long, laborious hours to refurbish everything from vehicle trailers and chicken coops to outdoor gates and panels to cabinets and workbenches. From there, he posts his renewed creations online and makes a steady profit.

“I like taking something old, thrown away, and making it where people want it again, kind of give it another life,” he said. “And all it takes is just the willpower and I guess the desire to do it.”

Deaver also steps in to help her boyfriend on occasion. Her latest efforts went toward stripping the paint and varnish off of her daughter’s coffee table, while Mitchell worked to clean the rust off an old hog catch.

“I do when I get bored … it takes my mind off stuff,” Deaver said of refurbishing old items with Mitchell. “I’ve been doing it for a while.”

More often than not, however, Deaver’s passion projects are born in front of a canvas, where her artistic skills are put to good use creating different abstract pieces through what she coins “paint pouring.”

“You just pour the paint onto the canvass, and you kind of tip it to make it go all over so it runs off the edge,” she said. “You can kind of control it, but then you can’t.”

Much like the joy that Mitchell gets from restoring old items, Deaver’s delight comes from seeing the finished product on a canvas. Thus far, she has finished about 30 pieces since starting the hobby.

“Whatever colors I put, kind of like marbling sometimes, it’s got different layers of color in it,” she said. “Just seeing what comes out of it (is) pretty much the best part.”

