For Bryen Burns, a few hours a day spent strumming his 14-year-old, Army-green acoustic Hohner guitar in the hatchback of his early 2000’s white Jeep Laredo is enough to keep him coming back.

He can often be seen — or heard, rather — serenading unsuspecting passersby with the aged instrument outside his apartment near Owasso’s Redbud District.

“I like the trees, just jamming out; I like seeing people and just seeing life,” Burns said. “I like being outside as much as possible.”

The longtime Owasson, born and raised in Collinsville, has a natural knack for musical composition, especially meaningful lyrics, and devotes his time to playing different covers and practicing his own songs in the Laredo.

“I like indie folk rock music, I always have. I like anything with substance, anything that has something to say,” Burns said. “I like poetry, and that’s becoming increasingly rare with today’s artists.”

He gleans much of his inspiration from the music icons of the 1960s and ‘70s, an age that spawned a new revolution of sounds tied to various social and political causes at the time.

“John Lennon was immensely talented, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, fantastic writer, The Doors, that’s what I really enjoy,” Burns said.

Before settling in Owasso, Burns, who purchased his Hohner during his junior year in high school, traveled the states with his stringed companion and would regularly play it while on the road.

“It’s been all over the country with me,” he said. “I went to Boston, New York and then Seattle and Montana … young and trying to start anew with little money.”

Burns now holds a steady job at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tulsa and is the proud father of a young girl named Rose, who often accompanies him in the Jeep while he casually performs for his neighboring residents.

Of course, Rose is always the first to bob her head to her father’s catchy tunes while pedaling along the street on her scooter.

“I like Owasso … I like reading, writing, writing songs,” Burns said. “Being a dad, that’s my favorite thing.”

