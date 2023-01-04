 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Demand Mechanic cuts ribbon with Owasso Chamber of Commerce

On Demand Mechanic, a local automotive repair shop, cut a ribbon with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce in early December.

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

Frank Cerrito is passionate about helping people fix their cars.

He owns On Demand Mechanic, a local automotive repair shop that cut a ribbon with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce in December.

“We’re really trying to focus our business on Owasso, and that’s why we’re here,” Cerrito said.

On Demand Mechanic has served Owasso for the past six years, but has recently expanded to areas like Skiatook, Claremore, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Verdigris and Tulsa.

Cerrito operates the business with his wife, Karen, and their two technicians, Josh and Tulsa, who travel to problematic vehicles on site to perform non-intrusive work that may be needed.

“We go just about anywhere,” Cerrito said, “that’s the main thing is we come to you as a convenience.”

His crew provides oil changes, tire rotations, cooling system flushes, AC work and other inspections, along with brake, fuel pump and radiator checkups, to name a few.

Cerrito said he is looking forward to continue serving Owasso and surrounding communities by laying a trustworthy foundation for his growing clientele.

“We try to be honest; we want people to come back,” he said. “We’re looking for repeat customers.”

More information about On Demand Mechanic can be found by calling 918-401-9699 or visiting ondemandmechanic.com.

