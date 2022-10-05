Ollie’s Bargain Market opens Oklahoma’s ninth location in Owasso

Ollie’s Bargain Market welcomed its first customers into its new Owasso store this week.

Close friends Beverly Miller and Pat Lee were among a large crowd of shoppers that showed up early Wednesday morning to celebrate the store’s grand opening.

“When they put one here, we were really excited because I like bargains,” Miller said, “and it’s a fun store because it has everything.”

Lee added, “I like it. People are friendly that work here.”

The bargain-hunting duo spent a good part of the morning perusing the shelves for deals at Ollie’s ninth Oklahoma store, located in German Corner at the intersection of 116th Street and Garnett Road.

The national discount retailer, based out of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, offers a variety of products — from housewares, kitchen appliances and sporting goods to clothing, books, movies and food.

The company purchases the items from manufacturers as closeouts, overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods and irregulars, and sells them at a lower rate.

“Lots of stuff,” said Ron Simmons, who stopped by with his wife, Melissa. “I’ve been to the one in south Tulsa and kind of liked it, but it was far for us to travel, and we like the bargains.”

Melissa added, “It’s very nice, clean, seems to be well organized — happy to have them.”

Lisa Heck, district team leader, was on site for Wednesday’s celebration, and said she was excited to see a new store open in the Owasso area.

“This was a good location. The closest one is Tulsa, so it’s a good little area, and it’ll do really well, I think,” Heck said. “We’ve had a lot of customers wanting us to come to this area, too.”

More information about Ollie’s new Owasso location, formerly Las Americas located at 11520 N. Garnett Rd., can be found at ollies.us.