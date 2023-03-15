The Oklahoma Museums Association and museums across the state are celebrating Oklahoma Museums Week, Sunday-Saturday, March 12-18.

Using a series of hashtags on social media, OMA is highlighting and celebrating the diverse museum community, which includes the Owasso Historical Museum.

The local repository — built in 1928 as one of Owasso’s oldest standing structures — comprises six exhibit rooms that feature a wide range of historical artifacts and displays.

It serves to collect, preserve and exhibit objects and materials relating to the history of the City of Owasso and surrounding area, and to provide related educational services to increase and enrich public knowledge of the history and heritage of the region.

The OMA is leading an online conversation by featuring the hashtag #OklahomaMuseumsWeek, along with an additional different hashtag for each day of the week, that helps promote community museums, like Owasso’s, across the state.

“This is a great way to highlight Oklahoma’s 500-plus museums and let the public know what great things Oklahoma museums are doing,” OMA Director Brenda Granger said. “We hope to educate connected audiences, stakeholders and policymakers as well as encourage visitors to get out and explore Oklahoma during spring break and beyond.”

The Owasso Historical Museum was featured as a top destination spot for tourists by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department in July 2020. Likewise, the building’s director, Marilyn Hinkle, received the Women in American History Award by the Owasso Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution in April 2019.

For more information about the Owasso Historical Museum, located at 26 S. Main St., call 918-272-4966, or visit cityofowasso.com/283/Historical-Museum.

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.