Oklahoma Municipal Alliance honors City of Collinsville’s electric superintendent Paul Staehle

The Oklahoma Municipal Alliance has recognized Paul Staehle with the City of Collinsville as the 2021 recipient of the Hicks-Middleton Meritorious Service Award.

Staehle, who works as the superintendent of the City’s Energy-Electric Division, was honored for his commitment and dedicated service to the department at the 2021 Public Power Conference in Norman.

The Marvin Hicks-Al Middleton Meritorious Service Award was established to recognize and honor those who are committed to the success of their community through both professional and personal efforts.

“The City of Collinsville/Collinsville Energy is very proud of Paul,” Collinsville City Manager Pam Polk said. “It’s great to see his knowledge and expertise in the electric distribution system honored by his peers.”

Staehle began his career in 1990 as a mechanic working for the city, moving to the electric department in 1998. He was promoted to electric foreman in 2003 and became superintendent of the electric department in 2018.

As a working supervisor, Staehle spends countless hours on system maintenance, design and construction. In doing so, he works closely with his personnel to enhance their knowledge and experience in a safe and effective manner.