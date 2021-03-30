Oklahoma House recognizes Owasso’s Gary LaBass as Veteran of the Week

The Oklahoma House of Representatives honored Army Spc. 4th Class Gary LaBass, of Owasso, in a special way this week.

The recognition came after the House unanimously approved a pair of resolutions on Monday honoring Vietnam veterans and welcoming them home.

Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, commended LaBass — who hails from Vancuren’s House District, and who also served as his former football coach — as Veteran of the Week in the House.

“In high school I learned that Coach LaBass was a veteran, but as to the extent of his service, I was initially unaware,” Vancuren said. “Only later did I find out from a relative who was reading a book about battlefield valor of Purple Heart recipients about the true sacrifice and wartime experiences of Coach LaBass.

“Now, he is not just my ninth-grade football coach, but a hero. He is not only a hero because of his experience in war, but because of his hours of service and endless dedication to Owasso students who he still coaches.”