Oklahoma House recognizes Owasso’s Gary LaBass as Veteran of the Week

The Oklahoma House of Representatives honored Army Spc. 4th Class Gary LaBass, of Owasso, in a special way this week.
The recognition came after the House unanimously approved a pair of resolutions on Monday honoring Vietnam veterans and welcoming them home.
Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, commended LaBass — who hails from Vancuren’s House District, and who also served as his former football coach — as Veteran of the Week in the House.
“In high school I learned that Coach LaBass was a veteran, but as to the extent of his service, I was initially unaware,” Vancuren said. “Only later did I find out from a relative who was reading a book about battlefield valor of Purple Heart recipients about the true sacrifice and wartime experiences of Coach LaBass.
“Now, he is not just my ninth-grade football coach, but a hero. He is not only a hero because of his experience in war, but because of his hours of service and endless dedication to Owasso students who he still coaches.”
Additionally, House Resolution 1018 by Rep. Tommy Hardin, R-Madill, officially recognized and honored Vietnam War veterans for their service and sacrifice, joining the national celebration of Vietnam War Veterans Day. The resolution also expressed appreciation for the veterans’ service to the state and nation and with deep appreciation welcomed them home.
“These brave service members deserve our utmost respect and gratitude for their willingness to serve and sacrifice for their country and in pursuit of freedom everywhere, and we thank them for their heroism and valor,” Hardin, a Marine, said.
House Resolution 1017 by Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, also proclaimed March 29, 2021, as Captain Bob Ford Day, in recognition of Captain Robert L. Ford, a native Oklahoman who flew over 1,000 combat missions in Vietnam for the U.S. Army.
Ford was instrumental in helping to establish the “Tip of the Spear” exhibit, which officially opened at the Oklahoma History Center on Monday, and which was attended by many representatives.
“Many months of hard work and investment by Captain Ford helped make this exhibit a possibility,” Dobrinski said. “But this is just one aspect of his long life lived in public service to his fellow Oklahomans and our nation.”