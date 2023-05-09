OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after some off-duty troopers may have been involved in a brawl that broke out last week at the Bailey Ranch Golf Club in Owasso.

The incident has been catapulted into the national spotlight after a video showing roughly eight men fighting on the golf course went viral, garnering millions of views online.

"The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently looking into an incident involving off-duty troopers at the Bailey Ranch Golf Course in Owasso," said Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sarah Stewart.

She declined to say how many troopers were involved and whether they faced any disciplinary actions as a result. None of the troopers have been suspended or moved off active duty while the Highway Patrol investigates the incident, Stewart said. She did not identify the troopers in question.

A 17-second video posted on social media by a journalist at KTUL, Tulsa's ABC affiliate, shows a group of men getting into an altercation at the edge of the course. The video was taken from a distance, and none of the men involved can be clearly identified.

Several of the men can be seen throwing punches. At one point, a man yells, "you come up on me, that's what's going to happen." That same man then appears to yell at a different person, "you want to go down, too?" He then shouts, "stay down, stay down."

It's unclear what started the altercation that appears to have been between some golfers and non-golfers who were hanging out near the course.

Owasso police were not called to the scene, said Police Chief Dan Yancey.

A golf club official did not return a message seeking comment.