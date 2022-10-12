Oklahoma Disaster Restoration cuts ribbon with Owasso Chamber of Commerce

Oklahoma Disaster Restoration joined the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

The Tulsa-based, family-owned business opened in 1988, and specializes in water and flood damage, fire and smoke damage, mold remediation and additional disaster restoration services.

General Manager Tammy Stokes operates the large storage and recovery facility, located at 6565 E. 42nd St., with her husband, Jay Stokes, and wanted to expand their Owasso reach as the company continues to grow.

“We are very happy to be part of the Owasso Chamber,” Tammy said. “We’ve got several employees who live in Owasso and have said, ‘We really need to infiltrate that community.’ We’ve got a lot of customers and clients from that area as well.”

The Stokes, who have served Tulsa and the surrounding regions for the last 30 years, led Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary and other chamber ambassadors on a tour of ODR’s Tulsa warehouse.

The couple uses cutting-edge technology to repair a variety of damaged residential and commercial property, ranging from large furniture to small items, to assist clients when tragedy strikes.

“We love what we do,” General Manager Tammy Stokes said during this week’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We just fell in love with just helping people and the joy that, that brings … and knowing that they’re going to be made whole.”

Feary added, “The facility is impressive, and it’s actually a very fascinating business that you have. Thank you for everything that you do to help others; thank you for your investment in the chamber.”

More information about Oklahoma Disaster Restoration can be found at okdisaster.com/our-services.