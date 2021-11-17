Oklahoma DAV to host veterans’ round table in Collinsville on Nov. 20

Oklahoma veterans and their families are invited to attend a veterans' round table, hosted by the Disable American Veterans of Oklahoma this weekend.

DAV National Service Officer Fred White will be available to answer questions about veteran benefits and disabilities.

More than 330,000 Oklahoma men and women have served in the armed forces, but less than 20% of these veterans are taking advantage of life-long benefits and services.

The Oklahoma DAV provides free, professional assistance to all men and women who served in the armed forces, both stateside and abroad, in obtaining benefits and services earned through their military service.

Saturday’s event will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Collinsville Veterans Community Center, located at 903 W. Main St.

For more information, contact Oklahoma DAV Commander Ann Schermer at 918-740-1150, or visit OKDAV.org to learn more.