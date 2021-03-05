Oklahoma City Thunder Book Bus visits Owasso for first time to stock Little Free Libraries

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its new Rolling Thunder Book Bus this week.

OKC Thunder’s Book Bus, presented by American Fidelity, is now equipped to visit communities across the state, whereas the previous bus was limited to the Oklahoma City metro area.

On Friday, the bus traveled to three cities it has never visited before, including Owasso, Coweta and Stillwater, to stock Little Free Libraries with books celebrating female figures in recognition of Women’s History Month.

The bus made two stops in Owasso — one at 9222 N. Garnett Rd. and another at 10407 N. 114th East Ave. — where two Little Free Libraries are located. These resemble small, birdhouse-style boxes designed to hold different children’s books for students and others in the community to freely exchange out and read at their leisure.

“This is a great day, and we’re so grateful to American Fidelity for their partnership,” said Thunder Vice President of Community Relations Christine Berney. “This new Book Bus allows us to travel statewide, donating books to more children than ever before. We look forward to visiting schools across Oklahoma once we’re able to meet in person again safely.”