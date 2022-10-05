Oklahoma City Community Foundation awards $11,000 in scholarships to Owasso students

The Oklahoma City Community Foundation recently awarded scholarships to four Owasso High School graduates through the state’s largest independent scholarship program.

Emily Cobb, Ashley Hillman, Kennerly Holloway and Michael Morris received a total of $11,000 in scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year.

Cobb and Holloway are both recipients of the Oklahoma State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors: Professionally Engineering the Future Scholarship, an award of various amounts offered to third-, fourth- and fifth-year students pursuing degrees in engineering or engineering technology from a university in Oklahoma. Cobb is entering her fifth year at McPherson College, and Holloway is entering her senior year at Oklahoma State University.

Hillman received the Oklahoma Youth with Promise Scholarship, an award of at least $4,000 through one of the Community Foundation’s statewide scholarship programs.

Morris is a recipient of the Donna Vandiver Knapp Piano & Vocal Music Education Fund, a $2,500 award offered to students pursuing a music education degree with an emphasis in piano or vocal music at the University of Oklahoma. He plans to study music at the University of Oklahoma this fall.

“At the Community Foundation, it is our mission to recognize and meet the changing needs in our community,” said Trisha Finnegan, Oklahoma City Community Foundation President and CEO. “The cost of higher education has steadily increased over the past two decades and is a major barrier for many students. Our scholarship program, thanks to generous donors, continues to grow, more than doubling the total amount awarded over the past six years.”

Designed to support a diverse range of students, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation’s scholarship program assists students as they pursue the educational opportunities needed to reach their highest aspirations. In total, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded more than $3.3 million in scholarships to more than 800 students throughout the state for the 2022-23 academic year. Several scholarships are renewable to assist with costs beyond one year.