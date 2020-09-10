Oklahoma Blood Institute to host Bedlam OSU vs. OU Blood Battle at four Owasso locations

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting its Bedlam OSU vs. OU Blood Battle in Owasso.
The blood drive is set to be held Sept. 11-18 at four locations across the community as part of OBI’s statewide call to help rebuild the blood supply in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:
• 9/11: Lowe’s, 12001 E. 96th St. N., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• 9/13: First United Methodist Church, 13800 E. 106th St. N., 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• 9/14: Home Depot, 9450 N, 129th E. Ave., 1-6 p.m.
• 9/18: Owasso Family YMCA, 8300 N. Owasso Expy., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Donors will receive a free T-shirt of their choice, OU or OSU, during the event. All donations for donors 18 years or older will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
OBI supports the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide. More information can be found at obi.org.
